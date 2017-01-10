Texas man set to die for killing pranksters who told him gravel was crack cocaine
A Fort Worth jury sent Christopher Wilkins to death row for killing two men he admitting shooting over a $20 phony drug deal after Wilkins said he didn't care whether he was sentenced to death. On Wednesday, more than 11 years after the killings, the 48-year-old Wilkins is scheduled to die by lethal injection, pending the outcome of an appeal in the U.S. Supreme Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Secchi whitaker dvorak
|4 hr
|question
|2
|Pig martin 10 day vacay
|12 hr
|Happy sunshiny d...
|1
|gangs of fort worth Tx (Sep '10)
|Mon
|Micha Johnson hero
|52
|Stop Hiding, Name the Cop Pubic Servant
|Mon
|Micha Johnson hero
|2
|Wendy's employees reportedly refused to serve F...
|Mon
|Micha Johnson hero
|2
|Bartholomew Jude Daley - PAVE & SAVE ASPHALT -...
|Jan 7
|Azle_Resident
|3
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jan 7
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC