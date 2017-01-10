Texas man set to die for killing pranksters who told him gravel was crack cocaine

A Fort Worth jury sent Christopher Wilkins to death row for killing two men he admitting shooting over a $20 phony drug deal after Wilkins said he didn't care whether he was sentenced to death. On Wednesday, more than 11 years after the killings, the 48-year-old Wilkins is scheduled to die by lethal injection, pending the outcome of an appeal in the U.S. Supreme Court.

