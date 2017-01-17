Texans help to fill the streets during the Womena s March on Washington
Heather Alanis, center left, of Arlington, Texas, and Beth Christie, 41, of Fort Worth pose for a picture taken by a friend outside the Air and Space Museum during the Women's March on Washington, on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Leslie Lutz of Fort Worth holds her sign as she participates in the Women's March on Washington, on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|19 hr
|FlavorsPharts
|1,054
|Dallas-County 15 mins ago 6:27 p.m.At least 2 a...
|Sat
|25or6to4
|1
|Anti-Trump protesters march in Fort Worth
|Thu
|Donny Trump
|4
|In Blue Mound, turning the valves on a new city... (Oct '15)
|Jan 14
|Mosaic pollutes
|24
|Pig martin 10 day vacay
|Jan 13
|Hold My Beer
|2
|Free Seminar for citizens of Haltom City: Maste...
|Jan 12
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
|Secchi whitaker dvorak
|Jan 10
|question
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC