Texans help to fill the streets during the Womena s March on Washington

Heather Alanis, center left, of Arlington, Texas, and Beth Christie, 41, of Fort Worth pose for a picture taken by a friend outside the Air and Space Museum during the Women's March on Washington, on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Leslie Lutz of Fort Worth holds her sign as she participates in the Women's March on Washington, on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.