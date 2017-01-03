Tarrant-County 14 mins ago 10:27 p.m.Mom: Sound of Cowboys soothes baby hospitalized in Fort Worth
Cooing quietly on her dad's lap, it's easy to overlook the large scar running lengthwise on her chest or the needle prick marks dotting her tiny arms. But the reality is that Lola has been in a hospital for most of her three short months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|44 min
|Bubba Gump
|1,013
|Secchi whitaker dvorak
|19 hr
|question
|2
|Pig martin 10 day vacay
|Tue
|Happy sunshiny d...
|1
|gangs of fort worth Tx (Sep '10)
|Mon
|Micha Johnson hero
|52
|Stop Hiding, Name the Cop Pubic Servant
|Mon
|Micha Johnson hero
|2
|Wendy's employees reportedly refused to serve F...
|Mon
|Micha Johnson hero
|2
|Bartholomew Jude Daley - PAVE & SAVE ASPHALT -...
|Jan 7
|Azle_Resident
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC