Suspect flees after injuring 1 in North Fort Worth shooting, police say
Officers responded to the intersection of North Riverside Drive and Kodiak Court, north of Interstate 820 and east of Interstate 35W, about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday. Few details are currently available, but the shooting appears to have occurred in front of a house that's not connected to the people involved in the incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Trump protesters march in Fort Worth
|10 hr
|Dea Tea
|3
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|21 hr
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|In Blue Mound, turning the valves on a new city... (Oct '15)
|Jan 14
|Mosaic pollutes
|24
|Pig martin 10 day vacay
|Jan 13
|Hold My Beer
|2
|Free Seminar for citizens of Haltom City: Maste...
|Jan 12
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
|Secchi whitaker dvorak
|Jan 10
|question
|2
|Stop Hiding, Name the Cop Pubic Servant
|Jan 9
|Micha Johnson hero
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC