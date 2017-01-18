Suspect flees after injuring 1 in Nor...

Suspect flees after injuring 1 in North Fort Worth shooting, police say

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Officers responded to the intersection of North Riverside Drive and Kodiak Court, north of Interstate 820 and east of Interstate 35W, about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday. Few details are currently available, but the shooting appears to have occurred in front of a house that's not connected to the people involved in the incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Trump protesters march in Fort Worth 10 hr Dea Tea 3
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 21 hr CheeseSniff 1,050
News In Blue Mound, turning the valves on a new city... (Oct '15) Jan 14 Mosaic pollutes 24
Pig martin 10 day vacay Jan 13 Hold My Beer 2
Free Seminar for citizens of Haltom City: Maste... Jan 12 CoachJeffTFW 1
Secchi whitaker dvorak Jan 10 question 2
Stop Hiding, Name the Cop Pubic Servant Jan 9 Micha Johnson hero 2
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,452 • Total comments across all topics: 278,034,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC