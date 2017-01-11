Supreme Court denies stay for man fac...

Supreme Court denies stay for man facing death in Fort Worth double murder

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected the death row appeal from a convicted murderer on Wednesday afternoon, clearing the way for his execution Wednesday evening. A Texas man who killed three men in Fort Worth - and who testified that he had "been trying to get myself killed since I was 12 or 13 years old" - was scheduled to be the first person put to death in the U.S. in 2017 .

