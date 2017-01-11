Supreme Court declines to block first...

Supreme Court declines to block first US execution of 2017

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

The Supreme Court declined to block the lethal injection of a Texas inmate convicted of killing two men over a drug deal, clearing the way for the first execution of the year in the United States to proceed later on Wednesday. The two-sentence high court order came about three hours before Christopher Wilkins, 48, is scheduled to be put to death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 26 min Willie Granville 1,016
Secchi whitaker dvorak Tue question 2
Pig martin 10 day vacay Tue Happy sunshiny d... 1
gangs of fort worth Tx (Sep '10) Jan 9 Micha Johnson hero 52
Stop Hiding, Name the Cop Pubic Servant Jan 9 Micha Johnson hero 2
News Wendy's employees reportedly refused to serve F... Jan 9 Micha Johnson hero 2
Bartholomew Jude Daley - PAVE & SAVE ASPHALT -... Jan 7 Azle_Resident 3
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,412 • Total comments across all topics: 277,835,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC