Supreme Court declines to block first US execution of 2017
The Supreme Court declined to block the lethal injection of a Texas inmate convicted of killing two men over a drug deal, clearing the way for the first execution of the year in the United States to proceed later on Wednesday. The two-sentence high court order came about three hours before Christopher Wilkins, 48, is scheduled to be put to death.
