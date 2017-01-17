Stopping child abuse before it starts
The Department of Family and Protective Services confirmed more than 6,000 cases of child abuse or neglect, a significant jump from 2013's 5,689 reported cases . The number keeps growing, and with an overwhelmed Child Protective Services agency and booming population, trying to reduce the number of child abuse victims is a challenge.
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|12 min
|FlavorsPharts
|1,054
|Dallas-County 15 mins ago 6:27 p.m.At least 2 a...
|6 hr
|25or6to4
|1
|Anti-Trump protesters march in Fort Worth
|Thu
|Donny Trump
|4
|In Blue Mound, turning the valves on a new city... (Oct '15)
|Jan 14
|Mosaic pollutes
|24
|Pig martin 10 day vacay
|Jan 13
|Hold My Beer
|2
|Free Seminar for citizens of Haltom City: Maste...
|Jan 12
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
|Secchi whitaker dvorak
|Jan 10
|question
|2
