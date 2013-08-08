Stock Show artist had parts in a Hell or High Water,a a Gunsmokea
Texas artist and actor Buck Taylor , known to many as Newly on "Gunsmoke" mans the phone at his art booth in the Amon G. Carter Jr. Exhibits Hall during the Stock Show. Texas artist and actor Buck Taylor , known to many as Newly on "Gunsmoke" chats with customers at his art booth in the Amon G. Carter Jr. Exhibits Hall during the Stock Show Texas artist and actor Buck Taylor , known to many as Newly on "Gunsmoke" poses for a photo with young fans, from left, Tonie Goodman, 8, Aspen Denlinger, 8, and Kelsey Bailey, 6, all of Fort Worth at his art booth in the Amon G. Carter Jr. Exhibits Hall at the Fort Worth Stock Show.
