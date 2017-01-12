Sources: Cop in viral video gave up p...

Sources: Cop in viral video gave up promotion for right to appeal suspension

13 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Jacqueline Craig is taken down and handcuffed by Fort Worth police Officer William Martin while he points his Taser at Craig's 15-year-old daughter. The white police officer accused of using excessive force during his arrest of a black woman and her two daughters could have been promoted to corporal if he would have agreed to a seven-day suspension and waived his right to appeal, according to his attorney and a letter to members of the Fort Worth Police Officers Association from its president.

Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Fort Worth, TX

