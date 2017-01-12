Sources: Cop in viral video gave up promotion for right to appeal suspension

Jacqueline Craig is taken down and handcuffed by Fort Worth police Officer William Martin while he points his Taser at Craig's 15-year-old daughter. The white police officer accused of using excessive force during his arrest of a black woman and her two daughters could have been promoted to corporal if he would have agreed to a seven-day suspension and waived his right to appeal, according to his attorney and a letter to members of the Fort Worth Police Officers Association from its president.

