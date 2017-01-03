Snow blows through downtown Fort Worth
Students from L.D. Bell and Trinity high schools experienced indoor skydiving, learning first-hand STEM and boosting their self-confidence and self-esteem. Star-Telegram/Joyce Marshall Nicole Blahitka, 49, was found dead in her bedroom Friday at her home in the 3600 block of Middlewood Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Kimk69
|1,005
|Wendy's refuses to serve uniformed officer, pol...
|4 hr
|Fiercecracker
|2
|Wendy's employees reportedly refused to serve F...
|16 hr
|texzen
|1
|Gentlemen Club
|Fri
|Old Friend
|1
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Jan 1
|observer
|281
|Mother calls Fort Worth police for help, gets a...
|Dec 31
|Wang
|22
|Today at 5:20 in Azle Texas
|Dec 30
|Sendy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC