Sheriffa s new team includes award-winning jail administrator

The new command staff for Sheriff Bill Waybourn became official Tuesday with Tarrant County commissioners approving the reorganization of his office. The staff includes Raul Banasco, executive chief of confinement, who had been deputy chief/jail administrator for the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, where he was named the 2016 Correctional Administrator of the Year by the American Jail Association .

