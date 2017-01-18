Several from Central Texas join protest at Dallas airport
Protests erupted Saturday evening after President Trump's executive order led to the detention of people from entering the United States from Muslim countries. When Hope Mustakim of Waco Immigration Alliance heard that as many as 50 people at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport were detained, she immediately went into action.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|11 min
|StatePhartz
|1,080
|Raid Nets 5 Illegal Gambling Operations (Oct '08)
|23 hr
|down with the rooms
|29
|Beware of Clay Cooley Automotive (Apr '08)
|Jan 27
|tobygrace
|85
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion
|Jan 27
|Wesley Shaw
|8
|g.e. ft worth.
|Jan 26
|GEerie
|1
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Jan 26
|Analyst
|283
|Pig martin 10 day vacay
|Jan 26
|Analyst
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC