Sculpture discovered at Fort Worth a Antiques Roadshowa taping could be worth hundreds of thousands
James Kenner stopped by the Fort Worth Convention Center last summer for a taping of Antiques Roadshow with a family heirloom sculpture. In the episode, which aired Monday night on PBS, Eric Silver appraised the Auguste Rodin bronze sculpture Eternal Spring , which could be worth between $400,000 and $500,000.
