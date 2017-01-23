Rise in Data Center Build Outs Drives Instora s Expansion to Dallas/Fort Worth

Located at 4309 Broadway, Suite C, Fort Worth, Texas 76117, this is Instor's first office in the state and will serve as its Hub for the Southwest Region. One of the largest data center markets in the United States, Dallas/Fort Worth is poised for growth with more than 200 megawatts of potential capacity currently being developed, according to a recent article from Data Center Frontier.

