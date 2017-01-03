Rebuilding trust means fair second ch...

Rebuilding trust means fair second chances

In a viral video , Martin can be seen being dismissive of Craig's allegations and aggressive toward Craig and her two teenage daughters. "Officer Martin violated state and departmental rules and policies by using excessive force, being disrespectful, and failing to thoroughly investigate a criminal offense," wrote Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald in a letter to the Fort Worth Civil Service Commission.

