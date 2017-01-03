Prominent Archibald Motley painting donated to Nasher Museum
An important painting by American modernist Archibald Motley has been donated to the Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University. Motley was 70 years old when he painted the oil on canvas, 'Hot Rhythm,' in 1961.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bartholomew Jude Daley - PAVE & SAVE ASPHALT -...
|Sat
|Azle_Resident
|3
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sat
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|Wendy's refuses to serve uniformed officer, pol...
|Sat
|Frequent flyer
|3
|Wendy's employees reportedly refused to serve F...
|Jan 6
|texzen
|1
|Gentlemen Club
|Jan 6
|Old Friend
|1
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Jan 1
|observer
|281
|Mother calls Fort Worth police for help, gets a...
|Dec 31
|Wang
|22
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC