Police say Wendy's would not serve of...

Police say Wendy's would not serve officer; Wendy's says it's 'abruptly handling' it

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Police in Fort Worth want to know "what's the beef" after a local Wendy's restaurant refused to serve an officer, according to the police department's Twitter account. A Fort Worth Police Department patrol supervisor went into Wendy's at Trail Lake Drive and Interstate 20 in southwest Fort Worth at 6 p.m., said police spokesman Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 54 min Bubba Gump 1,002
News Wendy's employees reportedly refused to serve F... 6 hr texzen 1
Gentlemen Club 14 hr Old Friend 1
Poll what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10) Jan 1 observer 281
News Mother calls Fort Worth police for help, gets a... Dec 31 Wang 22
Today at 5:20 in Azle Texas Dec 30 Sendy 2
Trains are coming Dec 29 Bldg 6 10
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Gunman
  5. Wikileaks
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,044 • Total comments across all topics: 277,664,656

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC