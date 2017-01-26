Police chief stands by suspension of Texas officer in video
In this Dec. 21, 2016, image from Fort Worth police officer William Martin's bodycam, Martin holds Jacqueline Craig's daughter down in Fort Worth, Texas. The Fort Worth Police Department denied media requests to release Martin's bodycam footage, however Craig's attorneys provided the video to The Associated Press on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|CookPharts
|1,071
|Beware of Clay Cooley Automotive (Apr '08)
|22 hr
|tobygrace
|85
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion
|Fri
|Wesley Shaw
|8
|g.e. ft worth.
|Thu
|GEerie
|1
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Thu
|Analyst
|283
|Pig martin 10 day vacay
|Thu
|Analyst
|4
|Review: Ray's Tint Shop (Sep '12)
|Jan 24
|huey goins
|10
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC