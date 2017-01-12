Police chase in east Fort Worth lasts...

Police chase in east Fort Worth lasts about 30 minutes, ending safely

A police chase lasted about 30 minutes in east Fort Worth on Thursday afternoon, ending safely when officers spiked the suspect's tires near Shackleford Park. Officers had been dispatched about 1 p.m. to a food store in the 5000 block of East Berry Street , where a 911 caller said the suspect, a man, was ramming his vehicle with a black Volkswagen Jetta, police spokeswoman Tamara Valle said.

