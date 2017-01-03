Police arrest 29-year-old man in conn...

Police arrest 29-year-old man in connection with murder of woman in southwest Fort Worth

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Police say they arrested a man Monday in connection with the murder of a woman last week in southwest Fort Worth. Joshua Henry, a 29-year-old from Joshua, Texas, was booked into the Fort Worth City Jail, where he remains in lieu of $250,000 bail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10) Sun observer 281
News Mother calls Fort Worth police for help, gets a... Dec 31 Wang 22
Today at 5:20 in Azle Texas Dec 30 Sendy 2
Trains are coming Dec 29 Bldg 6 10
Child molestor Dec 27 bitch 1
Stop Hiding, Name the Cop Pubic Servant Dec 25 People Power 1
Teach the brat some manners don't litter Dec 24 Terry 1
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Iraq
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,630 • Total comments across all topics: 277,576,546

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC