Planes clip wings on airport tarmac; ...

Planes clip wings on airport tarmac; no injuries reported

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Valley Morning Star

An American Airlines plane has clipped another plane with its wingtip while backing up at New York's LaGuardia Airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 6 hr CheeseSniff 1,050
News In Blue Mound, turning the valves on a new city... (Oct '15) Jan 14 Mosaic pollutes 24
Pig martin 10 day vacay Jan 13 Hold My Beer 2
Free Seminar for citizens of Haltom City: Maste... Jan 12 CoachJeffTFW 1
Secchi whitaker dvorak Jan 10 question 2
Stop Hiding, Name the Cop Pubic Servant Jan 9 Micha Johnson hero 2
News Wendy's employees reportedly refused to serve F... Jan 9 Micha Johnson hero 2
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Climate Change
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,154 • Total comments across all topics: 278,014,901

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC