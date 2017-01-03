Patrick: Bathroom bill a top priority for Texas lawmakers
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced Thursday the filing of Senate Bill 6 , a so-called bathroom bill, described as a public safety measure that allows businesses to create their own restroom policies and keeps public schools from allowing transgender students to use the facilities corresponding to their gender identity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wendy's employees reportedly refused to serve F...
|1 hr
|texzen
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|7 hr
|New Resident
|1,001
|Gentlemen Club
|9 hr
|Old Friend
|1
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Jan 1
|observer
|281
|Mother calls Fort Worth police for help, gets a...
|Dec 31
|Wang
|22
|Today at 5:20 in Azle Texas
|Dec 30
|Sendy
|2
|Trains are coming
|Dec 29
|Bldg 6
|10
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC