Officials identify Fort Worth motorist killed by wrong-way driver
Authorities have identified a Fort Worth driver killed by a wrong-way motorist as Hector C. Banuelos, who died at the scene of the wreck. Banuelos, 36, died of injuries he suffered when his car collided head-on with a sport utility vehicle going the wrong way on Interstate 30 Sunday morning.
