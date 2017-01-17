Officera s choice: lighter discipline, even promotion

When Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald announced Jan. 9 that he was suspending officer William Martin for 10 days without pay, he described it as a "significant punishment" and said some members of his staff wanted him to be more lenient. He cited Martin for "using excessive force, being disrespectful, and failing to thoroughly investigate a criminal offense" in his Dec. 21 arrest of Jacqueline Craig, 46, and her two daughters.

