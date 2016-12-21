New Year Brings Changes for Fort Wort...

New Year Brings Changes for Fort Worth Neighborhood

1 hr ago

A Fort Worth neighborhood is starting the new year with a bit of a face lift and promise of big changes. The Hemphill area near Fort Worth's Fire Station Community Center has a temporary skateboard park and bike path for children nearby.

Fort Worth, TX

