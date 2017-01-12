New Fort Worth medical school could (someday) land in hospital district

A Nov. 16 agenda for TCU's AddRan College of Liberal Arts Chairs meeting spells out the new Fort Worth medical school desire to "build a new building in the Hospital District" for the M.D. program. The TCU and University of North Texas Health Science Center School of Medicine is scheduled to start classes in the summer of 2019 but first must obtain preliminary accreditation by June 2018.

