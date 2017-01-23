Meeting Wednesday on flood control plan for watershed in Hurst, Bedford, Fort Worth
City officials and the Texas Water Development board want to hear from residents and businesses who have ideas about flood control along the Valley View Branch Watershed. There is a meeting at Hurst City Hall, 1505 Precinct Line Road, from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday where members of the public are welcome to discuss their ideas and concerns.
