Mass scheduled for Fort Worth homeless man killed in crash

A weekday Mass has been scheduled for a well-known downtown homeless man who was killed last week in a traffic crash on Jacksboro Highway as he rode his bicycle to pick up his canine companion from a friend. The Mass for Frank Smith, 58, is at 7 a.m. Feb. 8 at St. Patrick Cathedral, 1206 Throckmorton Street.

