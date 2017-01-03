Lynda Arnold, a Texas Lil,a identified as fatal crash victim
Lynda Arnold, also known as "Texas Lil," has been identified as the victim of a fatal Fort Worth highway crash. Arnold was driving south about 11:20 a.m. on U.S. 287 near the Blue Mound Road exit in northwest Fort Worth when she slowed down to use the crossover in the middle of the highway, said Fort Worth Sgt.
