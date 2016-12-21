Lawmaker wants unhappy couples to live apart for 3 years before they can divorce
"I don't know if we don't take our vows as seriously as we used to, but I think getting rid of the no-fault divorce piece of this may make folks concentrate on this a little harder before they enter into that relationship, or stick it out to where they can restore that relationship and the tough times in marriage," said Rep. Matt Krause, R-Fort Worth, Texas. Once the fruitcake is gone and the champagne bottle is empty, couples wanting out of their marriages tend to look to January as a prime time to figure out how to get a divorce.
