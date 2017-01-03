Investigation into viral Fort Worth p...

Investigation into viral Fort Worth police arrest video completed

10 hrs ago

An internal investigation into a controversial Fort Worth police video last month, which showed a white officer arresting a black woman who had called to report an assault of her son, has been completed. The involved officer, who also arrested the woman's two teenage daughters, will meet with Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald on Friday to learn the results of the investigation, Sgt.

