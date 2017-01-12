Hawaii Pa'u Riders represent Hawaii i...

Hawaii Pa'u Riders represent Hawaii in large Texas equestrian parade

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KSWO

Hawaii Pa'u Riders represent islands in large Texas equestrian p - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo - Hawaii Pau riders represented the culture of the islands in the 2017 All Western Day Parade in Dallas Fort Worth, TX For the first time in history, pau riders from Hawaii participated in one of the largest equestrian parades in the nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 21 hr Observer 1,027
News In Blue Mound, turning the valves on a new city... (Oct '15) 23 hr Mosaic pollutes 24
Pig martin 10 day vacay Fri Hold My Beer 2
Free Seminar for citizens of Haltom City: Maste... Jan 12 CoachJeffTFW 1
Secchi whitaker dvorak Jan 10 question 2
Stop Hiding, Name the Cop Pubic Servant Jan 9 Micha Johnson hero 2
News Wendy's employees reportedly refused to serve F... Jan 9 Micha Johnson hero 2
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,833 • Total comments across all topics: 277,929,511

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC