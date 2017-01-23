Girl killed, mother injured, when an unknown assailant stabbed them overnight
Bill McCann, who voted for Donald Trump for the simple reason that he wasn't a politician, rode his motorcycle approximately 1,400 miles from Fort Worth, Tex., to witness President Trump's inauguration in-person. Shot five times in March of 2016, Fort Worth police officer Matt Pearce received the department's highest honor, the Medal of Honor, during ceremonies Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|37 min
|eatmyschitt
|1,058
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|18 hr
|Dee
|282
|Dallas-County 15 mins ago 6:27 p.m.At least 2 a...
|Jan 21
|25or6to4
|1
|Anti-Trump protesters march in Fort Worth
|Jan 19
|Donny Trump
|4
|In Blue Mound, turning the valves on a new city... (Oct '15)
|Jan 14
|Mosaic pollutes
|24
|Pig martin 10 day vacay
|Jan 13
|Hold My Beer
|2
|Free Seminar for citizens of Haltom City: Maste...
|Jan 12
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC