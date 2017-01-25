Girl, 5, ran in front of truck that fatally struck her in Fort Worth
Dayleth Olvera-Gamez was struck by a truck in a parking lot about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Cleburne Road. Little other information about what happened was available Tuesday.
