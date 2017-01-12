Giordano, Wegman, Walsh and Associate...

Giordano, Wegman, Walsh and Associates | Fort Worth

Giordano, Wegman, Walsh and Associates, an exclusive affiliate of Christie's International Real Estate, is proud to present the magnificent home at 3813 Hamilton Avenue, located in the historic Monticello neighborhood. The traditional 4,909 square-foot home offers a triumph of bold yet eclectic decoration, a delightful mix of formal and informal spaces all with natural light and spectacular views, including an airy living room, a formal dining room, and a paneled second living/study.

