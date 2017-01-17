Full list of President Obamaa s 64 pardons, 209 sentence commutations
President Barack Obama commuted the sentences of 209 people and pardoned 64 others Tuesday as one of his final acts in the White House. "These 273 individuals learned that our nation is a forgiving nation, where hard work and a commitment to rehabilitation can lead to a second chance, and where wrongs from the past will not deprive an individual of the opportunity to move forward," read a statement on the White House website .
