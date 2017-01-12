Fugitive in girlfrienda s Fort Worth ...

Fugitive in girlfrienda s Fort Worth killing arrested near San Antonio

14 hrs ago

A 22-year-old man accused of killing his girlfriend in Fort Worth last month was arrested Thursday at a hospital near San Antonio, the U.S. Marshals Service said. Brandon DeShawn Humes had been wanted since Dec. 10, when his girlfriend, Jasmin Elizondo, 20, was found shot at a home in the 2500 block of Tar Heel Drive in south Fort Worth.

