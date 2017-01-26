Fort Worth woman stopped at border with $1.2 million in liquid meth
Authorities stopped a Fort Worth woman at the border last week with more than $1 million worth of liquid meth hidden inside horse shampoo bottles. Officials flagged the 31-year-old woman for a secondary inspection on Friday at the Pharr International Bridge.
