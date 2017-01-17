Fort Worth school board to consider resolution opposing A-F system
Add Fort Worth to the list of school districts considering giving a thumbs down to the state's planned A through F accountability system. On Tuesday, the Fort Worth school board will vote on a resolution that calls for the Texas Legislature to repeal an A-F accountability system that is being developed by the state's commissioner of education.
