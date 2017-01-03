Fort Worth Rep. Kay Granger will lead powerful defense appropriations subcommittee
Kay Granger built a career in Washington on defense issues, and she became a staunch defender of massive programs like the F-35 fighter jet that brought thousands of jobs to her district. Now, the longtime Republican congresswoman from Fort Worth, Texas, will lead the subcommittee tasked with hammering out the annual defense appropriations bill.
