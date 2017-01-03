Fort Worth Prepares for Possibility of Slick Roads
Cities all over North Texas, including Fort Worth, are doing their own preparations for the cold and the possibility for slick roads. Fort Worth's fleet of public works trucks loaded up with sand and salt Thursday.
