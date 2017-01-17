Fort Worth police officer Matt Pearce earns department Medal of Honor
Assistant Chief Ed Kraus, officer Matt Pearce and Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald after Pearce recieved his medal. The Fort Worth Police Department honored officers Thursday night for actions and deeds from 2016.
