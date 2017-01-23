Fort Worth opens new administration building at Meacham Airport
Mayor Betsy Price addresses the crowd during the ribbon cutting ceremony the new Meacham Airport Administration Building at Meacham International Airport in Fort Worth, TX, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. On Tuesday, the city opened a new 85,000 square-foot administration building at Meacham Airport that includes new passenger lounges and conference rooms.
