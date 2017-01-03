Fort Worth man named as suspect in fi...

Fort Worth man named as suspect in fire at Fort Worth church

A man who was seen pushing a cart that had been in St. Stephen Presbyterian Church is a suspect in a fire and vandalism at the church, a fire official said Monday. The suspect, Jonathan Jimenez, 21, of Fort Worth was booked into the Fort Worth Jail at 10 a.m. Sunday, a few hours after police and firefighters responded to the church.

