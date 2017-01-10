Fort Worth man accused of slashing throats of wife, baby extradited to Tarrant County Jail
The Fort Worth man accused of fatally slashing the throats of his wife and baby last month was booked into the Tarrant County Jail overnight on $1 million bail, records show. Craig Alan Vandewege, 35, was extradited from Colorado about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday after weather issues delayed a flight Monday, WFAA-TV reports .
Read more at Dallas Morning News.
