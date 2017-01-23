Fort Worth Lukea s Locker still open but other stores close temporarily
Several Luke's Locker running stores are temporarily closing, but the location in Fort Worth at Montgomery Plaza will stay open, the company announced in a Facebook post on Friday. Stores in Southlake, The Woodlands, Plano and Austin are shutting down for the 2-3 weeks to be "re-inventoried," the post said.
