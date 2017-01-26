Fort Worth detectives asking for help...

Fort Worth detectives asking for help to find a oedangerousa robber

Robbery detectives asked for help Thursday to identify a suspect described as a "dangerous" robber involved in several holdups in the area. The first one was reported about 10 a.m. Nov. 16 at the Cash Store, 3206 Sycamore School Road.

