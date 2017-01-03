Fort Worth courts sentence two to 30 years prison in child porn cases
Two older adult men who pleaded guilty to unrelated child pornography charges last year have each been sentenced to 30 years in prison. Ronald Eric Ary, 55, of Erath County, pleaded guilty in September to one count of distributing child pornography and Robert Eugene Sanders, 74, of Hood County pleaded guilty in July to one count of production of child pornography.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Sun
|observer
|281
|Mother calls Fort Worth police for help, gets a...
|Dec 31
|Wang
|22
|Today at 5:20 in Azle Texas
|Dec 30
|Sendy
|2
|Trains are coming
|Dec 29
|Bldg 6
|10
|Child molestor
|Dec 27
|bitch
|1
|Stop Hiding, Name the Cop Pubic Servant
|Dec 25
|People Power
|1
|Teach the brat some manners don't litter
|Dec 24
|Terry
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC