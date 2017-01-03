Fort Worth courts sentence two to 30 ...

Fort Worth courts sentence two to 30 years prison in child porn cases

13 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Two older adult men who pleaded guilty to unrelated child pornography charges last year have each been sentenced to 30 years in prison. Ronald Eric Ary, 55, of Erath County, pleaded guilty in September to one count of distributing child pornography and Robert Eugene Sanders, 74, of Hood County pleaded guilty in July to one count of production of child pornography.

