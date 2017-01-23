Fort Worth Council clamping down on a...

Fort Worth Council clamping down on aggressive panhandling

10 hrs ago

The Fort Worth City Council is scheduled Tuesday to follow through on a portion of its efforts to crack down on aggressive panhandling, something city officials say "has become disturbing and disruptive" to residents, tourists and businesses. District 4 Councilman Cary Moon, who requested that provision, said he was told by the city's attorneys that that section of the ordinance is still be drafted and will come later.

