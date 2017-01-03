Fort Worth congresswoman receives dual military honors
U.S. Rep. Kay Granger received two new honors - the Navy's Distinguished Public Service award and the Department of the Army's Decoration for Distinguished Civilian Service. The new honors given to Granger, R-Fort Worth, are the top recognition given to civilians by the secretary of the Navy and the secretary of the Army.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wendy's employees reportedly refused to serve F...
|1 hr
|texzen
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|7 hr
|New Resident
|1,001
|Gentlemen Club
|9 hr
|Old Friend
|1
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Jan 1
|observer
|281
|Mother calls Fort Worth police for help, gets a...
|Dec 31
|Wang
|22
|Today at 5:20 in Azle Texas
|Dec 30
|Sendy
|2
|Trains are coming
|Dec 29
|Bldg 6
|10
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC