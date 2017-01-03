Fort Worth congresswoman receives dua...

Fort Worth congresswoman receives dual military honors

Read more: Star-Telegram.com

U.S. Rep. Kay Granger received two new honors - the Navy's Distinguished Public Service award and the Department of the Army's Decoration for Distinguished Civilian Service. The new honors given to Granger, R-Fort Worth, are the top recognition given to civilians by the secretary of the Navy and the secretary of the Army.

Comments made yesterday: 33,879 • Total comments across all topics: 277,657,500

